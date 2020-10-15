Mustangs await Bobcats in 11-4A action

WEST ORANGE – It will be a battle of friendly neighbors up 105 Friday night when the West Orange-Stark Mustangs play host to the Orangefield Bobcats in District 11-4A Division II action at Hooks Stadium Friday night.

Both teams came away with nice wins last week as the Mustangs (4-0, 2-0) went on the road and hammered Silsbee 36-6 while the Bobcats (2-2, 1-1) handled Liberty at home 14-6.

The Mustangs will try to stay on course for their 10th straight district title while the Bobcats look to pull a major upset.

Orangefield will be on quest to defeat WO-S for the first time in its school history. The Mustangs lead the all-time series 14-0 and have outscored the Bobcats 639-105 in that process.

The matchup will feature the two topped-ranked defenses in 11-4A. The Mustangs are allowing a mere 119.5 yards a game and held Silsbee to 133 last week. Meanwhile, the Bobcats are giving up just 158.5 yards a contest.

The Bobcat defense will try to slow down the WO-S offense, which leads 11-4A in averaging 425.8 yards a game.

Mustang quarterback Jerren Terrell, coming off a three-touchdown performance against Silsbee, has completed 40-of-84 passes for 765 yards and 10 TDs.

Receiver Jalen Thompson has proven to be a major deep threat with 11 catches for 301 yards and six TDs and scored on two long catches against Silsbee. Jayson Zeigler, Jr. has nine catches for 142 yards and fellow receivers Jacob Dominguez and Jailen Brown have become solid contributors the last couple weeks.

Elijah Gales continues to lead the Mustang ground game with 334 yards and four TDs on 27 carries. Jamaal Shaw, who had 83 yards on seven totes against Silsbee, has 221 yards and two TDs on 25 carries while Zeigler, Jr. has 162 yards and three TDs on 24 carries.

The Mustang defense will try and contain a stout Bobcat running game as Orangefield checks in averaging 268.8 yards a game, 247.8 on the ground.

Bobcat fullback Hunter Ashworth has been hard to get down as he has rumbled for 349 yards and five TDs on 65 carries.

Bobcat quarterback Gunner Jones has several other options to hand the ball too in tailbacks Dwight Davis (43-145), Cameron Dischler (31-134) and Tyler Washington (25-133).

Jones has completed 8-of-20 passes this year for 90 yards, none bigger than the 28-yard touchdown toss to tight end Mason Sampson in the win over Liberty.

The Mustangs will venture to Liberty to face the Panthers next week while the Bobcats will remain in Orange County when they play host to the Bridge City Cardinals.