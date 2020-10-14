OP-ED: Positive Highlights: Not voting is a disservice to your country

In a time where there have been so many issues being discussed, there are still people who feel their votes will not matter. There is no reason why a person should feel their vote will not matter based on their beliefs that the government will do what they want anyway.

When you do not vote, THAT IS YOUR VOTE. Not voting in local, state and national elections is a disservice to your right to be involved in your country.

Racism, police brutality, rape, suicides, political war fares, etc., these are all things that are taking place and being ignored when you do not vote. In this upcoming election, no one can tell you who to vote for and what issues are the most important to you, but it is all about making your voice heard and voting.

I hear it every year:

“My vote will not matter.”

“How are they going to help me?”

“What is in it for me?”

It is time for people to stop taking a selfish approach and follow what is important, THE RIGHT TO VOTE AND VOTE.

Our children are our next generation and they need to see a positive influence in us as parents, leaders, and educators etc. to vote. If we continue to have the mind frame that our votes do not matter, then we have been already defeated.

I am encouraging everyone red, black and blue to vote. The time is NOW to really make a difference. Early voting starts October 13, 2020. Let your voice be heard and VOTE!

Mary Ekene/ Member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Activist for Bring Positivity Back/ Founder of Livol Herbal Nutrition