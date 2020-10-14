Man shot after answering door

By Eric Williams

A man was shot after answering a knock on the front door of his apartment on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a reported victim of a shooting at approximately 8 a.m. in the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive at the Orange Apartments according to Orange Police Captain W.K. Longlois.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg, the victim stated he had been shot after answering a knock at the front door by a unknown suspect. The suspect shot the victim then fled away from the scene in a unknown direction.

The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The case remains under investigation by the Orange Police Department.