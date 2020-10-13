West Orange-Stark High School goes virtually for two weeks

Out of an abundance of caution, West Orange-Stark High School will transition students to virtual learning from October 14-28, 2020 to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The decision is based on a recent positive COVID case with the high school volleyball team. Superintendent Dr. Rickie Harris stated, “As we released last week, the volleyball team had a confirmed positive case, and now we are receiving more reports that additional quarantined players have also tested positive. Our priority is the safety and well-being of students and staff, and we have chosen to be proactive in this situation.”

Contact tracing and a thorough investigation by the health department took place last week following the positive case confirmation. Volleyball players and coaches were sent home to quarantine. However, it has become more challenging to contact trace all possible close contacts now that additional volleyball players have tested positive.

We recognize the challenges for students to go completely virtual and have evaluated technological needs that students may face to be successful. Chromebooks and internet hotspots (generously donated by INVISTA) have been distributed to students. Staff will be available during the 14-day closure, and teachers will continue to provide instruction and support to students virtually. Students must continue to adhere to attendance requirements and apply themselves to the lessons while engaging with their teachers in distance learning.

Deep cleaning and sanitization of the WOSHS campus will take place while the campus is closed. Meals will continue to be distributed as scheduled.

District play will continue for football this Friday, and volleyball will resume following their quarantine period.

If a student develops COVID-like symptoms or a household member becomes sick, please follow up with your healthcare provider. COVID-19 symptoms may include the following:

-Mild, cold-like symptoms

-Fever higher than 100.4 degrees

-Shortness of breath

-Runny nose

-Cough

-Vomiting

-Diarrhea

-Lost of taste or smell