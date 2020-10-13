Entergy Texas Hurricane Delta Restoration Update 10/13/20

As of 4:10 p.m., Entergy Texas has 9,991 customers currently without power, which is down from 108,891 at the peak of the storm. Entergy Texas has restored power to approximately 97,000 customers. Currently, Entergy Texas has nearly 2,200 workers currently engaged in the restoration effort.

Based on our completed damage assessments and restoration efforts, Entergy Texas expects to restore the majority of its customers in the following areas: