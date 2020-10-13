Bridge City’s Shaw captures Dayton event; locals fare well

DAYTON – Bridge City’s Caden Shaw captured first-place in his boys division while Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Annabelle Fisher earned second in her girls division at the Dayton Bronco Cross Country Invitational.

Shaw covered the 5,000-K course in 17 minutes and 49.6 seconds to capture the win while Fisher ran the 3,200-meter course in 12 minutes, 57.4 seconds.

Following Shaw for the Cardinal boys included Victor Hernandez (21st, 20:30.1), Liam Faulkner (30th, 21:42.2), Cameron Lyons (4oth, 23:30.1) and Seth Kelone (54th, 25:33.7).

Timothy Trammell led Orangefield, finishing 26th with a 21:49.4. He was followed by teammates Leyton Loft (29th, 22:40.4), Bryce Moore (41st, 24:44.4), Brayden Babineaux (42nd, 25:08.7), Dakota Williford (47th, 26:28.0) and Joshua Eckerle (65th, 33:00.0).

Keiffer Reed paced the LC-M boys, placing 24th with a 20:52.2. He was followed by teammates Chase Fisher (29th, 21:31.5), Ryan Foreman (38th, 22:51.7), Jonathan Butler (52nd, 25:09.1), Jason Perez (58th, 27:04.2) and Jeremiah Alvarez (64th, 32:12.7).

Following Fisher for the LC-M Lady Bears was Robyn Courmier (14th, 14:57.6) and Deasia Tippins (27th, 17:02.9).

Kaelyn Guidry led the Bridge City Lady Cardinals with a 25th-place finish of 16:41.4. She was followed by teammates Devyn Cherry (28th, 17:04.0), Riley Thomason (29th, 17:07.5), Brookelynn Carpenter (43rd, 19:04.2) and Grace Dillow (47th, 20:13.9).

Sally Crosby led the Orangefield Lady Bobcats, -placing 21st with a 16:05.3 and teammate Gracie Castro was 30th with a 17:11.5.