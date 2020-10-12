Newton County Sheriff’s Weekly Report 10.12.20

PRESS RELEASE — Hope everyone survived Hurricane Delta. Electricity out at the house for a couple of days. Poor Southwest Louisiana.

We had so many alarms go off during the bad weather created by Hurricane Delta.

Received a 911 call where someone thought someone was on his porch trying to break in. All officers headed that way. Turned out to be a cat stuck between the screen door and the actual door.

A man called and wanted his house put on extra patrol because someone stole his goat and dog.

We had another call where a drunk man called and said his drunk wife is trying to steal his dog.

A lady called and said David is throwing witchcraft at her house. She said she can see it floating in the air. She wants him to quit and leave her alone. We told him to quit.

We received a 911 where a lady is trying to leave her husband and taking the two kids. The husband is beating on the truck with a sledgehammer.

Gotta go. Thought for the week: Everywhere is within walking distance if you have the time. Ya’ll have a great week. If we can help, just holler. God Bless.