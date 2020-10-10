Community Briefs 10.10.20

Send community events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com

Soup Kitchen

First Presbyterian Church, 902 Green Ave. in Orange, hosts a Soup Kitchen from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Old Fashion Food & Craft Show for Youth

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Orange County in conjunction with 2020 Orange County Livestock Show will be sponsoring the Old-Fashioned County Fair Food and Craft Show October 9. We would like to invite Orange County youth ages 8 to 18 to participate in the Food and Craft Show.

Youth can register through our website: https://orange.agrilife.org/ No Entry fees apply. Youth can enter as many category/classes they choose. Categories consist of Sweet, Treats, & Breads, Canning, Crafts (Leather, Metal, Woods, String Art), Fabric Skills, Homemade Personal Accessories, Fiber Arts, and Photography.

Entry must be checked in Friday, October 9 at T2 Arena & Event Center located at 3810 Old Peveto Road Orange. Check in time will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Top 3 Category winners per age division/class will receive one of the following ribbons: Blue, Red or White. The class winner will receive a Rosette and the Overall Grand Champion winner per age division will receive a buckle cup.

Contact the AgriLife office with questions, 409-882-7010. We look forward to showing our community the wonderful talents of our youth.

OC Master Gardener meeting

Thursday, October 15, we will resume in-person monthly meetings, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. in the Ballroom on the Orange County EXPO at 11475 FM 1442, Orangefield. All those in attendance MUST wear a face covering. We will maintain six feet apart for social distancing and hand sanitizer will be available. The public is invited to our meetings. For more information please email the link above.

VFW Auxiliary Fall Garage Sale

VFW Post 2775 Auxiliary will host a fall garage sale on Saturday, October 10 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the VFW Hall at 5303 North 16th Street in Orange. Vendors will be allowed to set up Friday, October 9 from 5 p.m. ’til 8 p.m. Tables will rent for $15 or $20 if along with clothes racks or tent frames. Parking lot spaces will rent according to space needed. Make checks payable to VFW Auxiliary; send to Chairman Mary Snapp at 7927 Sandra Lane; Orange, Texas 77632. For further info, call Mary Snapp 409-697-0380 between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Orange County Beekeepers Group Meetings

Meetings are suspended pending COVID-19 resolution. The Orange County Beekeepers Group normally meets the first Tuesday of each month 6 p.m. Anyone interested in Honeybees or Beekeeping is welcome to join us on Facebook, search Orange Texas Beekeepers.

We are a group of local beekeepers interested in spreading information about honeybees and the pollination service they perform. This group works with the Orange County Ag Agent to expand beekeeping opportunity in Orange. We also strive to aid and assist fellow beekeepers, any new beekeepers and the general public.

For information or assistance with Honeybee removals please contact the Orange County Agrilife office 409-882-7010.

South Texas State Fair

The South Texas State Fair will be held from March 25 – April 4, 2021.

Lamb, goats, swine and F1 heifer tag-in: TBD

Entry deadline for lambs, goats, swine and F1 heifers is December 1, 2020

Roaster pickup: January 22, 2021 (YMBL office)

Broiler pickup is February 12, 20201 (YMBL office)

Rabbit entry deadline is February 2, 2021

Food Pantry

5K Ministries Food Pantry, located at 9125 Skeeter, Orange, TX 77632 at the corner of Hwy 62 and Skeeter 3 miles north of the intersection in Mauriceville, is open 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Fridays. For more information, call 409-745-7110

Be A Change Maker

United Way offers a Change Maker option to help. You can ‘round up’ your spare change with every credit or debit card purchase. Find out more by texting UWOC to 43506 or online at https://unitedwayorangecounty.harnessapp.com/roundup/

Fly Ins

Orange County Radio Control Club meets each Tuesday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the club’s airfield located at 10623 Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange. Guests are welcome as long as club members are present. Learn more about building and flying remote controlled airplanes with other enthusiasts.

Hand Quilting Demonstration

Thrift and Gift Shop holds a free Hand Quilting demonstration from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., every Tues. and Thurs. at 350 South 37th Street in Orange (located in the old Salk School). For more information call 409-886-7649.