Batten down the hatches
Hurricane Delta
Rain, rain and more rain fell upon the area as Hurricane Delta worked it’s way onshore on Friday. Orange County was under a Tropical Storm Warning as the eye was anticipating to hit Southwestern Louisiana. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. Delta comes just six weeks after the area evacuated for Hurricane Laura. Many residents and businesses are still in recovery mode from the August storm.
Governor Abbott Urges Texans To Monitor Weather Conditions As Hurricane Delta Impacts The Coast
AUSTIN – As Hurricane Delta approaches landfall and impacts the Texas Gulf Coast, Governor Greg Abbott is urging Texans to... read more