October 8, 2020

WOCCISD will be closed Oct. 9

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:23 pm Thursday, October 8, 2020

Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of our staff and students WOCCISD will be closed Friday 10/9 due to the approach of Hurricane Delta. All after school events and extracurricular activities for today and tomorrow have been canceled. The varsity football game against Silsbee has been rescheduled for Saturday, 10/10, at 7:30 pm.  Stay safe MUSTANGS!

