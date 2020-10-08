WOCCISD will be closed Oct. 9
Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of our staff and students WOCCISD will be closed Friday 10/9 due to the approach of Hurricane Delta. All after school events and extracurricular activities for today and tomorrow have been canceled. The varsity football game against Silsbee has been rescheduled for Saturday, 10/10, at 7:30 pm. Stay safe MUSTANGS!
You Might Like
Hurricane Delta shifts more this morning
Hurricane Delta has shifted a little more to the west this morning. Because of that, a hurricane warning and storm... read more