Orangefield ISD closed Friday; football game moves to Saturday
Orangefield ISD has been actively monitoring Hurricane Delta and out of an abundance of caution the following changes will be made to scheduled events:
Thursday, October 8, 2020
Normal school day with normal release times
No extracurricular activities after 5:00 p.m.
Friday, October 9, 2020
Inclement weather-school cancelled for students and employees
Saturday, October 10, 2020
OHS Volleyball vs WOS – Postponed due to WOS COVID19 exposure
OHS Varsity Football vs Liberty (Homecoming) at 6:00 p.m.
OHS JV Football is cancelled
Cross Country at Dayton TBD
Monday, October 12, 2020
OHS Volleyball vs Lumberton – 4:30 p.m. all levels
Please continue to monitor Orangefield ISD’s social media, Remind, and website for future updates.
LCM students and staff to work remotely on Friday
