Orangefield ISD closed Friday; football game moves to Saturday

Orangefield ISD has been actively monitoring Hurricane Delta and out of an abundance of caution the following changes will be made to scheduled events:

Thursday, October 8, 2020

Normal school day with normal release times

No extracurricular activities after 5:00 p.m.

Friday, October 9, 2020

Inclement weather-school cancelled for students and employees

Saturday, October 10, 2020

OHS Volleyball vs WOS – Postponed due to WOS COVID19 exposure

OHS Varsity Football vs Liberty (Homecoming) at 6:00 p.m.

OHS JV Football is cancelled

Cross Country at Dayton TBD

Monday, October 12, 2020

OHS Volleyball vs Lumberton – 4:30 p.m. all levels

Please continue to monitor Orangefield ISD’s social media, Remind, and website for future updates.