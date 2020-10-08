Orange City Hall Closure and Waste Management due to hurricane
Hurricane Delta
All non-essential City of Orange offices will be closed Friday, October 9, 2020 as a precautionary measure concerning Hurricane Delta’s landfall forecast in Southwest Louisiana. Non-essential offices include: City Hall, Orange Public Library, and Neighborhood Facilities Building.
As always, the City of Orange Fire Department, Police Department. and Water and Sewer Department will be on duty.
Waste Management will service its normal Friday route.
