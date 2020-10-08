Lady Bears sweep WO-S
LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears swept the West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs 25-19, 25-12, 25-16 in District 22-4A action Tuesday at Bear Gym.
Alyssa Ammons led the Lady Bears (4-3 in district) with 12 kills.
Trinity Williams notched 21 digs and had six aces while Hallie Maddox had 29 assists.
You Might Like
WO-S-Silsbee game changes to Thursday for early 11-4A showdown
WEST ORANGE – Long-time rivals will hook up once again as the West Orange-Stark Mustangs and the Silsbee Tigers will... read more