Hurricane Delta shifts more this morning

Hurricane Delta has shifted a little more to the west this morning. Because of that, a hurricane warning and storm surge warning is now in effect for Jefferson County

Landfall projections show Delta as a category 2 hurricane on Friday afternoon or evening in Cameron Parish, moving to the northeast across parts of southwest, south central, and central Louisiana Friday night.

Life threatening storm surge, dangerous hurricane force winds, and heavy rain are expected along and east of the track of Delta as it moves inland across Louisiana.



Southeast Texas: Jefferson County

Southwest Louisiana: Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jeff Davis Parish

South Central Louisiana: Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, and Vermilion Parish

Tropical Storm Warning:

Southeast Texas: Hardin, Jasper, Newton, and Orange County

Central Louisiana: Vernon Parish