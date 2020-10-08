October 8, 2020

  • 77°

Bridge City-H-J game moves to Saturday

By Van Wade

Published 1:00 pm Thursday, October 8, 2020

Due to the threat of Hurricane Delta, the District 11-4A Division II football clash between the Bridge City Cardinals and the Hardin-Jefferson Hawks has been shifted to 6 p.m. Saturday in Sour Lake.

Also, the Bridge City Lady Cardinals District 22-4A volleyball match against Silsbee has been moved to Monday at home at Cardinal Gym.

 

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar