Preparing for Hurricane Delta
Hurricane Delta
Due to Hurricane Delta and the possible high tides and water that may affect our area Orange County has sandbags currently available at
Precinct 1 County Maintenance barn located on North Highway 87 at North Teal Road
Precinct 2 11897 State Highway 62 in Mauriceville directly across from Market Basket on Highway 62
Precinct 3 County Maintenance barn located on 2502 West Roundbunch Road
Precinct 4 County Maintenance barn located on 375 Claiborne Street
Residents are welcome to bag the sand to use to protect their home from rising water. Bring your own shovel.
