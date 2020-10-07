October 7, 2020

  • 86°

NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 4 p.m. 10.7.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:21 pm Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Hurricane Delta

Delta has moved into the southern Gulf of Mexico, and is slowly strengthening again.

Landfall projections for the US show Delta as a category 2 hurricane on Friday in Cameron and/or Vermilion Parish.
Life threatening storm surge, dangerous hurricane force winds, and heavy rain are expected along and east of the track of Delta as it moves inland across Louisiana.
Here are the current watches in effect for our region:
Hurricane Watch:
Southeast Texas: Jefferson and Orange County
Southwest Louisiana: Allen, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jeff Davis Parish
South Central Louisiana: Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, and Vermilion Parish
Central Louisiana: Avoyelles and Rapides Parish

Tropical Storm Watch:
Southeast Texas: Hardin, Jasper, Newton County
Southwest Louisiana: Beauregard Parish
Central Louisiana: Vernon Parish

Storm Surge Watch:
Southeast Texas: Jefferson County
Southwest Louisiana: Cameron and Jeff Davis Parish
South Central Louisiana: Acadia, Iberia, St. Martin, St. Mary, and Vermilion Parish

Flash Flood Watch:
Southwest Louisiana: Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron Parish
South Central Louisiana: Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, and Vermilion Parish
Central Louisiana: Avoyelles, Rapides, Vernon Parish

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar