Letter of introduction: Scales seeks Board of Directors seat for the Orange County Drainage District for Precinct 3

My name is James Scales and I am proud to announce my campaign for the upcoming Board of Directors seat for the Orange County Drainage District for Precinct 3. I was raised and live in this wonderful community of Bridge City. My father is the late Jimmy Scales, Mother Donna Scales, siblings are Jackie Scales and Jerrid, Alyssa, Stella and Indie Scales all of Bridge City.

I currently work as the Deputy Director for the Orange County Environmental Health and Code Compliance Department where I have been employed for the last 19 years. Most know me as the “Food Inspector” or “Health Inspector” for our area but my duties, like many others, are much more than that. I work within strict budgets at the County level and have been able to secure several Federal grants (Food and Drug Administration) for the department these last few years.

My volunteer times are spent with several LOCAL organizations that meet the needs of LOCAL people! I currently am the Treasurer for the Helping on Purpose Everyday (HOPE) committee where their mission is to educate people on the importance of food safety and diabetes education for both youth and adults; Vice-President for the Better Living for Texans program which is a Federal program that teaches low to moderate income families on the importance of stretching their food dollars, purchasing healthy food choices at the grocery stores and exercise; Secretary for the Leadership Advisory Board which serves as an advisory role for your Texas AgriLife Extension Service; and the Fundraising Chair for Orange County Disaster Rebuild which services people affected by Tropical Storm Harvey, Tropical Storm Imelda and now Hurricane Laura.

I was taught at an early age that you should always give back more to your community then what you receive. If elected, I will be a good steward of your tax dollars and will work with the Orange County Drainage District Board on projects that will help the citizens of Precinct 3. I would be honored to receive your vote and voice for the upcoming changes and drainage issues that affect you as a citizen of Precinct 3. Early voting begins Tuesday, October 13, 2020.