LC-M’s Fisher takes first at Lake Houston CC Meet

The LC-M boys and girls cross country teams competed at the Lake Houston Invitational Saturday and both teams finished strong. Sophomore Annabelle Fisher placed first in the 2-mile race with a time of 12:49.1 and freshman Karlie Seymour placed 10th with a time of 15:30.4 to help give the girls team a 2nd place finish overall. Senior Robyn Courmier placed 12th, junior DeAsia Tippins placed 16th, freshman Jenna Hallman placed 21st, sophomore Miranda Keltz placed 34th, and freshman Danika Williamson finished in 35th.

In the boys 3-mile race, senior Chase Fisher placed 4th with a time of 21:32.2 and sophomore Kieffer Reed placed 6th with a time of 21:37.2. Freshman Jacob Longlois placed 14th, freshman Jason Perez placed 23rd, sophomore Ryan Foreman placed 28th, and freshman Robert McBride finished in 33rd. The boys team finished in 3rd place overall.

The teams will compete in Dayton next Saturday, Oct. 10.