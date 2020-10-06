Registering to vote

Kelli Patin, left, Jessica McCord, Rayleigh Elkins, and Donna Ellis of League of Women Voters, on Saturday at Navy Park, were helping register residents to vote for the upcoming election. Early voting begins on October 13 and the last day to register for this election was on Monday, Oct. 3. The women had several people stop by and asking questions including if they were registered and where to register. The turnout initiated a conversation to have such an event for the next election as well.