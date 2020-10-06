NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 4 p.m. 10.6.20
Delta is a category 4 hurricane that will hit the Yucatan Peninsula on Wednesday.
Landfall projection for the US shows southwest or south central Louisiana, late Friday or early Saturday as a category 2 or 3.
Life threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane force winds are expected along and east of the track of Delta as it moves inland across Louisiana.
