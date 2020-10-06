October 6, 2020

NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 10 a.m. 10.6.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 10:27 am Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Delta is a major hurricane (category 3). It will make landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula on Wednesday.
Landfall projection for the US shows south central or southeast Louisiana, late Friday or early Saturday as a category 2.
Life threatening storm surge and hurricane force winds are expected along and east of the track of Delta as it moves inland across Louisiana.

