October 5, 2020

NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 4 p.m. 10.5.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:52 pm Monday, October 5, 2020

Delta is strengthening. It should be a hurricane by tomorrow (Tuesday).
Because the center of circulation of Delta has been re-forming west and southwest today, the forecast track has shifted further west.
Landfall projections are showing a category 1 or 2 hurricane on Friday along the Louisiana coast.
Storm surge, damaging winds, and heavy rain will be threats along and to the east of where Delta makes landfall.

