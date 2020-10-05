October 5, 2020

  • 82°

NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 10 a.m. 10.5.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 10:30 am Monday, October 5, 2020

Tropical Depression 26 is now Tropical Storm Delta. It is expected to become a hurricane by tomorrow as it moves out of the Caribbean and into the Gulf of Mexico. Landfall projections have shifted a little further west, somewhere along the Louisiana coastline on Friday as a hurricane.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Gamma is weaker near the Yucatan Peninsula. It will meander in that vicinity for the next 2 or 3 days, before dissipating.
