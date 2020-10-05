Lady Bears nipped by Lady Raiders on the road

LUMBERTON – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears fought hard against the Lumberton Lady Raiders last Friday n District 22-4A volleyball play but fell short 25-23, 27-25, 25-23.

Trinity Williams led the Lady Bears (3-3 in district) with nine kills while Alyssaa Ammons and Kylie Ford had eight apiece.

Williams and Hallie Maddox each notched 17 assists. Williams put together 18 digs while Halle Lewis had 14 while Ford contributed six aces.

The Lady Bears will host West Orange-Stark Tuesday.