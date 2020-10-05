October 5, 2020

  • 82°

Bobcat Wrinkle captured Lake Houston CC Invitational

By Van Wade

Published 10:45 am Monday, October 5, 2020

Orangefield’s Payton Wrinkle continues to shine for the Bobcat Cross Country team as he zipped his way to a first-place finish at the Lake Houston Invitational hosted by Huffman High School Saturday as he covered the 5000-K course in 16 minutes, 55 seconds.

He was followed by teammates Cody Strause (25th, 20:01.1), Bryce Moore (26th, 20:02.0), Timothy Trammell (34th, 21:23.0), Leyton Loft (41st, 22:25.4), Dakota Williford (45th, 23:17.1), Mason Houghton (47th, 23:21.4) and Joshua Eckerle (54th, 27:30.0).

Sally Crosby paced the Lady Bobcats, finishing 23rd with a 15:36 over the 3200-meter course followed by teammates Elizabeth Castro (26th, 15:51.5) and Kaylea Gravett (29th, 16:24.0).

 

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar