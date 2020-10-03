Lady Cards down Silsbee; Lady Cats fall to Lumberton Saturday

BC girls

SILSBEE – Starting the second half of District 22-4A volleyball play, the Bridge City Lady Cardinals kept the pedal to the metal Saturday as they improved to a perfect 7-0 with a convincing 25-6, 25-11, 25-9 victory over the Silsbee Lady Tigers at Tiger Gym.

Harlee Tupper paced the Lady Cardinals with eight kills while Daelyn Perry had seven.

Waverlee Cooper notched eight digs while Lauren Richter had six and Caryss Carpenterfive.

Taryn Doiron set up the offense with 11 assists.

Cooper put together eight aces while Tupper claimed four and Richter three. Perry also collected three block stuff.

The Lady Cardinals will make a short road trip to Orangefield Tuesday to face the Lady Bobcats.

* * *

OF girls

LUMBERTON – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats fell to the Lumberton Lady Raiders in three games in District 22-4A action Saturday at Raider Gym.

Destinie Jeane led the Lady Bobcats (2-4 in district) with seven kills while Madison Greenway and Emma Humplik had five apiece.

Greenway notched 16 digs while Faith Burnette had 15 and Ryden Stanfield 11. Bailee South had 13 assists while Burnette had seven. Humplik and Jeane each had two blocks while Hannah Francis had one while Kennedi Dubois had an ace.

The Lady Bobcats will host Bridge City Tuesday.