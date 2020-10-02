NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 10.2.20

The National Hurricane Center initiated advisories for Tropical Depression 25 this morning. This system will likely become a tropical storm within the next 24 hours. Starting out in the western Caribbean, it is forecast to cross the Yucatan Peninsula later this weekend and be in the Bay of Campeche or southern Gulf of Mexico early next week. Long range forecasts show this system moving slowly for much of next week in the southern Gulf of Mexico.

Stay tuned as we monitor this system through next week to see if it will be a threat to the US at some point.