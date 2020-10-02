Lady Cardinals sweep Vidor, go to 6-0 in district

BRIDGE CITY – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals improved to 6-0 in District 22-4A play with a sound 25-21, 25-13, 25-18 sweep of the Vidor Lady Pirates at Cardinal Gym Friday.

Harlee Tupper paced the Lady Cardinals with 11 kills while Daelyn Perry contributed nine.

Taryn Doiron filled up the stat sheet with 18 assists, 12 digs and four aces while Waverlee Cooper notched 14 digs and Perry had two block stuffs.

The Lady Cardinals will visit Silsbee Saturday and will visit Orangefield Tuesday.