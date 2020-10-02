COVID numbers as of Sept. 30, 2020

Cases of COVID-19 continue to grow in Orange County as 89 more persons tested positive for the virus bringing the total since March to 2,177. Of those 503 are active cases which is 52 more than the previous week of 451. The number of persons recovered is now at 1,639 an increase of 37 from the previous week. There were zero deaths from the novel coronavirus and five less persons are hospitalized with it this week compared to the previous week. The week of September 23 reported seven hospitalized and three on ventilators. This week, six are hospitalized and zero are on ventilators.