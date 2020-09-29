Texas Land Commissioner Bush announces Mail Drop program at Texas State Veterans Homes
AUSTIN –Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced the revamp of “Mail Drop,” a program geared towards creating community engagement with Veterans who reside in our Texas State Veterans Homes run by the Veterans Land Board. The program seeks to generate awareness within our community and encourages them to interact in a socially distant manner with the men and women who admirably served our great nation. Although America’s Veterans often receive recognition on significant holidays and events, the men and women who dedicated their lives to our nation and the ideals of freedom should be remembered each and every day.
“Texas Veterans woke up each morning, donned on their uniforms and put their lives on the line for our country,” said Commissioner George P. Bush. “We must never forget the sacrifice that they have made for our nation. During this global pandemic, we have worked hard to keep our Veterans safe and healthy, but it’s come at a price: our Veterans are isolated in their communities. The “Mail Drop” program helps connect Texans with the men and women who reside in our Texas State Veterans Homes and sends inspiration to our Veterans who must remain physically distant from their loved ones during this time.”
Mail Drop encourages community members of all ages to write letters, draw a picture, or hand-make cards for our Veterans to show them we are grateful for their service. Community members are asked to write a Veteran near them in one of our nine Texas State Veterans Homes in Amarillo, Big Spring, Bonham, El Paso, Floresville, Houston, McAllen, Temple, and Tyler. Protocols for disinfecting mail are in place at all nine of our homes.
Letters can be addressed to:
Texas Veteran
C/O Mail Drop
1020 Tascosa Road
Amarillo, Texas 79124
Texas Veteran
C/O Mail Drop
1809 North Highway 87
Big Spring, Texas 79720
Texas Veteran
C/O Mail Drop
1300 Seven Oaks Road
Bonham, Texas 75418
Texas Veteran
C/O Mail Drop
9650 Kenworthy Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Texas Veteran
C/O Mail Drop
200 Veterans Drive
Floresville, Texas 78114
Texas Veteran
C/O Mail Drop
14041 Cottingham Road
Houston, Texas 77048
Texas Veteran
C/O Mail Drop
301 East Yuma Avenue
McAllen, Texas 78503
Texas Veteran
C/O Mail Drop
1424 Martin Luther King Jr. Lane
Temple, Texas 76504
Texas Veteran
C/O Mail Drop
11466 Honor Lane
Tyler, Texas 75708
Community members who wish to participate can receive information regarding how to address your “Mail Drop” letters on our website at VLB.Texas.Gov/MailDrop.
Community members who wish to participate can receive information regarding how to address your "Mail Drop" letters on our website at VLB.Texas.Gov/MailDrop.
