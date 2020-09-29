ExxonMobil to Receive Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce Spindletop Award

Beaumont, Texas -The Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce will hold its Annual Meeting & Spindletop Award Presentation Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Beaumont Civic Center. The Spindletop Award was created in 1999 to recognize larger area organizations for outstanding corporate/organizational citizenship. This year’s recipient is Exxon Mobil Corporation who was also recognized as the first honoree back in 1999.

Built along the banks of the Neches River in 1903, the ExxonMobil Beaumont refining facilities have grown into an integrated petrochemical complex that today supports the energy needs of our nation and world. Since its beginnings during the Spindletop oil boom, ExxonMobil in Beaumont has contributed to the economic and social landscape of southeast Texas. The company provides quality jobs, technologically innovative products and is committed to giving back to the Southeast Texas community.

The Beaumont refinery processes 366,000 barrels of crude oil per day and produces 2.8 billion gallons of gasoline annually. The Beaumont chemical plant produces building-block chemicals such as ethylene and propylene, synthetic fluids and lubricant base-stocks, and more than 25 different types of zeolite catalyst. The Beaumont lubricant plant manufactures lube oil, greases including those used in the wind turbine industry, and is the only manufacturer of Mobil aviation greases. Mobil 1, the world’s leading synthetic motor oil, is manufactured and packaged in Beaumont.

“ExxonMobil is a respected and valued member of the Southeast Texas community, and 1 in 7 jobs in Jefferson County can be linked to ExxonMobil,” said Bill Allen, President & CEO of the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce. “Exxon Mobil’s support of the community is unwavering, and its employees are always willing to step up and help those in need, most recently during the COVID-19 pandemic and following Hurricane Laura. We are honored to be able to recognize ExxonMobil for its many contributions to our community.”

The Chamber is also honored to announce the keynote speaker for the Annual Meeting. He is Lieutenant Governor of the State of Texas Dan Patrick.

Dan Patrick is a bold, determined and principles-first leader who consistently articulates the views and values of the conservative majority in Texas. Dan Patrick was first elected lieutenant governor of Texas in 2014 and re-elected in 2018. He is committed to reducing taxes, limiting government spending, border security, protecting life, the family, the Second Amendment and education reforms that will assure that every Texan has the opportunity to prosper and the Lone Star State will continue to lead the nation in job creation and business expansion.

Patrick is a successful small businessman and radio host. He and his wife Jan have been married 45 years. They have two children and six grandchildren.

More detailed information on the October 14th Annual Meeting is available at bmtcoc.org.