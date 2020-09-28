Sgt. Darrin Mooney deputized by U.S. Marshals Service

To The Leader

On September 23, 2020 Sgt. Darrin Mooney was given a special deputation by the U.S. Marshals Service as a Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force member.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office would like to congratulate Sgt. Darrin Mooney on his new position assigned to the U.S. Marshal Service Fugitive Apprehension Task Force.

The U.S. Marshal task forces combine the efforts of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to locate and arrest the most dangerous fugitives.

Eight Congressionally-funded regional fugitive task forces are located in the New York/ New Jersey, Pacific Southwest, Great Lakes, Capital Area, Southeast. Gulf Coast, Florida Caribbean, and Carolinas regions.

Fifty-six local task forces are dedicated to reducing violent crime by locating and apprehending wanted criminals. They also serve as the central point for agencies to share information on fugitive matters.

Task force Officers are state and local police Officers who receive special deputations with the Marshals. While on a task force, these Officers can exercise U.S. Marshal authorities, such as crossing jurisdictional lines.

The agency also leads ad-hoc fugitive task forces in special cases, e.g., when an inmate escapes