PH City Hall reopens
Effective Monday, 8 a.m. the Pinehurst City Hall lobby is open for regular business. This includes court, utility, code enforcement and any other city business. Customers are asked to utilize the hand sanitizing stations at each entrance, wear a face covering when entering the building and maintain social distancing.
