Newton County Sheriff’s Report 9.28.20

PRESS RELEASE — Hope everyone had a good week. Not too bad around here. Let us see what’s been going on. We received several reports of mail being stolen from mailboxes in the Bleakwood, Call, Bon Wier and Trout Creek area. We received a tip with enough information to get a search warrant, BINGO! We received over $31,000.00 thousand dollars in checks and several credit and debit cards. He is now in our jail with lots of charges pending, both federal and state. Great job Chief Hall, Chief Jackson and Deputy White.

Anyone out there lose their bag of weed? If so give us a call and we can tell you where you can pick it up. Bring your lawyer with you when you come.

Our guy that was in the hospital was released. Sheriff Stephens in Beaumont has agreed to keep him in her jail infirmary until he is healed up. Thank you, Sheriff Zena.

Getting busy around here so I gotta go. Thought for the week.

Regular naps prevent old age, especially if you take them while driving. YA’LL have a great week, and if we can help just holler. GOD BLESS Sheriff Billy Rowles