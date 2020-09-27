Orange Police Beat 9.18-9.24.20
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from September 18 – September 24, 2020:
Friday, Sept. 18
- Evading detention at the 3700 block of 16th Street
- Burglary at the 2500 block of State Hwy. 62
- Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 1700 block of Interstate 10
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2900 block of Bear Trails
- Traffic collision resulting in resulting vehicle damage at the 3000 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in resulting vehicle damage at MLK and Interstate 10
- Controlled substance at the 3200 block of Chasse Ridge Drive
- Theft at the 3200 block of 16th Street
- Theft at the 2500 block of State Hwy. 62
- Traffic collision resulting in resulting in injury at State Hwy. 87 and MLK
- Assault at the 1800 block of Church Street
- Traffic collision resulting in resulting vehicle damage at 7200 block of Interstate 10
- Theft on Circle C
Saturday, Sept. 19
- Traffic collision resulting in resulting vehicle damage at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
- Traffic collision resulting in resulting vehicle damage at the 3100 block of 16th Street
Sunday, Sept. 20
- Assault at the 100 block of Knox Ave
- Assault at the 1100 block of West Hart Ave
- Assault on Cove Drive
Monday, Sept. 21
- Traffic collision resulting in resulting vehicle damage at the service road at 23rd Street
- Controlled substance at State Hwy. 62 and Tulane
- Burglary at the 1600 block of Park Ave
Tuesday, Sept. 22
- Assault at the 5700 block of Meeks
- Assault at the 1800 block of Church Street
- Possession of drug paraphernalia at State Hwy. 87 and Allie Payne
- Assault at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
- Traffic collision resulting in resulting vehicle damage at the 500 block of Pier Road
- Burglary near 11th and Burton
Wednesday, Sept. 23
- Traffic collision resulting in resulting property damage at MLK and Interstate 10
- Controlled substance at the New York and Arkansas
Thursday, Sept. 24
- Traffic collision resulting in resulting vehicle damage at the 2600 block of West Park
- Traffic collision resulting in resulting vehicle damage at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
- Assault at the 1700 block of Dupont Drive
- Burglary at the 300 block of Bluebonnet Road
- Theft at the 1300 block of 16th Street
- Theft at the 600 block of Knox Ave
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
You Might Like
Register to vote event
Orange County Democratic Party with the League of Women Voters is holding a Register to Vote event at 1006 Green... read more