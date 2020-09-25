September 25, 2020

Photo courtesy WOCCISD

WO-S Middle School life skills class aids SWLA animal rescue organization

By Van Wade

Published 10:05 am Friday, September 25, 2020

The life skills class at WOS Middle School, together with Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Centeremployees, collected an estimated 550lbs of dog and cat food, toys, bowls, treats, and blankets. Items collected have been donated to a local animal rescue organization in Southwest Louisiana affected by Hurricane Laura. Thank you to everyone who donated!

 

