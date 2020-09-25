Total Care BC hosting Pumpkin Patch, decorating contest
BRIDGE CITY – Total Care Bridge City will be busy in October with the “Pumpkin Patch”.
There will be a Pumpkin Decorating Contest with prizes for first, second and third-place. The entry fee is one canned food item along with the decorated pumpkin that can be dropped off at Total Care, located at 1650 Texas Avenue, between Oct. 1-Oct. 21.
There is also a free mini photo shoot on Oct. 10 and Oct. 17 with the donation of one canned food item. Sign up for a time slot on the website at www.tcmedicalhome.com.
Pumpkin Patch viewing days will be Oct. 21-23 and Oct. 26-30.
