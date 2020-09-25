Bears fall on road at Kincaid; area scores

HOUSTON – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin’ Bears fell to Houston Kincaid on the road Friday night 42-26.

Full stats and scoring plays from the Bears (0-2) will be updated tomorrow.

The Bears led Kincaid 20-14 at the half but Kincaid won the second half 28-6 to grab the win.

Other scores across the area of interest includes:

Jasper 30, Vidor 19

Hardin-Jefferson 26, Liberty 21

Port Arthur Memorial 38, PN-G 32

Lumberton 32, Brazosport 28

Buna 22, Woodville 14

Anahuac 36, Tarkington 35

East Chambers 49, Hardin 19

Newton 72, Kountze 7

Livingston 21, Madisonville 16

Carthage 42, Gilmer 14

Evadale 33, Frost 8