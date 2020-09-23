UPDATE – Traffic Alert: Interstate 10 closed in Louisiana due to multiple car wreck

3:55pm UPDATE: Louisiana State Police have opened one eastbound traffic lane on Interstate 10 at mile marker 1. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling in the area and stay alert for stopped or slow moving traffic.

Interstate 10 at mile marker 1 in Louisiana is closed due to a wreck.

Reports indicate there are 15 vehicles involved in the collision but the number has not been conformed at this time.

Traffic is at a standstill at this time as first responders arrive at the scene.

Louisiana State Police has closed ALL eastbound traffic lanes of Interstate 10 at mile marker 1 due to a slick substance on the roadway. This road closure will impact traffic on Interstate 10 at the Texas-Louisiana border.

Motorists traveling on Interstate 10 from Texas into Louisiana are urged to find an alternate travel route.