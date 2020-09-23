FivePoint Credit Union President/CEO Erik M. Shaw is proud to announce that Amber McCranie has been promoted to Orange Branch Manager. Amber has been employed with FivePoint for nearly seven years. She has most recently held the position of Assistant Branch Manager for the Nederland Branch. Prior to that, she was the Operations Administrative Assistant, Traveling Staff Supervisor, Full Service Representative and a Teller with the credit union. Amber is a graduate of Lamar State College in Port Arthur with an Associate’s degree in Business Administration. She currently resides in Orange with her family.