Captain Jim Eiselstein presented with Jerry Baggs Leadership Award

Orange County Commissioners Court recognized Captain Jim Eiselstein for his accomplishments as Jail Administrator and for receiving the Jerry Baggs Leadership Award on Tuesday.

The Jerry Baggs Leadership Award is given in recognition of Jerry Baggs who was instrumental in the creation of the Texas Jail Association (TJA) and served as its first President. Jerry Baggs’ extraordinary leadership and vision combined with his true devotion to the field of county corrections serves as an example to all that follow his path.

This award is presented to an individual employed in the field of county corrections who has demonstrated outstanding leadership in and appreciation of the field of county corrections. He or she has exhibited a sincere commitment to the professional advancement of county corrections personnel.

It is one of the highest awards that TJA gives.

Captain Eiselstein was given this award for his dedication and leadership on September 14, 2020 by the Texas Jail Association.

Captain Jim “Ice” Eiselstein began his Law Enforcement career in 1981 with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Captain Eiselstein attended the inaugural Correctional Officers state license class held in Lake Charles. He was a shift supervisor with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and a Licensed Correctional Officer Instructor. Captain Eiselstein worked for 7 years with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Captain Eiselstein began his career with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on August 1, 1989 as a Corrections Officer. He obtained his Peace Officer license as well as his Instructor License in 1991. In 2002 Captain Eiselstein served as President of the Texas Jail Association (a state organization which provides training for Correctional Officers around the State of Texas). Captain Eiselstein retired from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on December 31, 2016 with the rank of Major.

On April 3, 2017 Captain Eiselstein was hired as a Lieutenant (Asst. Jail Administrator) with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and on March 1, 2019, he was promoted to the Rank of Captain (Jail Administrator).

Captain Eiselstein holds both, a Master Correctional Officer license and Master Peace Officer license as well as an Instructor license in the State of Texas.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is fortunate to have leadership among its ranks who go above and beyond to make sure the Sheriff’s Office goals are reached.