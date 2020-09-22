NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 10 a.m. 9.22.20

Beta has weakened to a tropical depression near Victoria, TX. It will move up the coast towards our region Wednesday and Thursday, as a tropical depression or remnant low.

Wind gusts of 20 to 40 mph are expected today, with the highest winds along and south of I-10 in southeast Texas and southern Louisiana.

An additional one to five inches is possible today through Thursday. Where the rain bands set up will be the location for possible flooding.

Storm surge of one to three feet above ground level will continue during high tides across the coast of Texas and Louisiana tonight through Friday.

There is a small threat for an isolated tornado in southeast Texas and southern Louisiana today.