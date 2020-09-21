Parenting Class
In order to keep our clients and volunteers safe, we will be doing our upcoming Saturday, September 26, Parenting class via ZOOM. If you have someone that needs to register, they can go to www.wellsofagape.org to do so.
Under the classes and services tab click on parenting class. There will be instructions there as well as a link for them to click on to register.
Once they register, we will send them information on what they will need to do prior to the date of the class.
