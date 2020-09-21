UPDATED: Interstate 10 near State Hwy. 87 reopens after wreck

Interstate 10 east and west bound lanes were closed for closed for approximately four hours following a wreck involving an 18-wheeler near State Hwy. 87.

Lanes were reopened at approximately 7:20 a.m.

Orange Police and Fire Department responded to a report of an 18 wheeler roll over crash on Interstate 10 West Bound east of Adams Bayou. at approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Upon arrival on scene, officers found a West Bound 18 wheeler crashed and went over the guard wall and landed in the east bound lanes blocking all lanes of the interstate. As of 2 a.m. all lanes east and west bound of Interstate 10 are closed for clean up.

There was fuel on the ground and no injuries were reported.

Lanes were reopened at approximately 7:20 a.m.

DPS is investigating the crash.