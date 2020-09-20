Vidor Police Beat 9.9-9.15.20
From staff reports
The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from September 9 – September 15, 2020:
Wednesday, Sept. 9
- Theft at the 900 block of Main Street
Friday, Sept. 11
- Warrant service at the 800 block of Interstate 10
- Burglary at the 100 block of West Bolivar Street
- Burglary at the 3100 block of Shivers Street
Saturday, Sept. 12
- Assault at the 500 block of Park Street
- Assault on Golliad Street
Sunday, Sept. 13
- Damaged property at the 300 block of Lexington Drive
- Missing person at the 400 block of Main Street
Monday, Sept. 14
- Burglary at the 200 block of Hebert Street
Tuesday, Sept. 15
- Warrant service at the 400 block of Oak Lane
- Family disturbance at the 400 block of Moreland Street
- Trespassing at the 100 block of Garland Street
SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department
