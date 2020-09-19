September 19, 2020

  • 77°

Sandbags available while keeping an eye on TS Beta

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 10:54 am Saturday, September 19, 2020

TS Beta

Due to Tropical Storm Beta and the possible high tides and water that may affect our area Orange County has sandbags currently available at –

Precinct 1 County Maintenance barn located on North Highway 87 at North Teal Road

Precinct 2 11897 State Highway 62 in Mauriceville directly across from Market Basket on Highway 62

Precinct 3 County Maintenance barn located on 2502 West Roundbunch Road

Precinct 4 County Maintenance barn located on 375 Claiborne Street

Residents are welcome to bag the sand to use to protect their home from rising water. Bring your own shovel.

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar