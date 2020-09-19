Orange Police Beat 9.11-9.17.20
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from September 11 – September 17, 2020:
Friday, Sept. 11
- Burglary at the 3000 block of 16th Street
- Damaged property at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
- Found property at the 6000 block of Hazelwood Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at MLK and Interstate 10
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Farm to Market Road 105 and First
- Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 1600 block of 16th Street
- Driving under the influence – drugs – at Farm to Market Road 105 and Wendy Lane
Saturday, Sept. 12
- Stolen vehicle at the 1600 block of Green Ave.
- Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 2400 block of 16th Street
- Burglary at the 4100 block of Interstate 10
- Burglary at the 1700 block of State Hwy. 87
Sunday, Sept. 13
- Runaway at the 200 block of 8th Street
Monday. Sept. 14
- Weapons offense at the 100 block of Pine Ave
- Driving under the influence – alcohol- at the 2200 block of State Hwy. 62
- Hacking/Computer invasion at the 7200 block of Interstate 10
- Harassment at the 2600 block of 10th
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive
- Weapons offense on Inwood B Circle
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2000 block of Burton Ave
- Recovery of stolen property at the 1300 block of Sholars Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of Lutcher Drive
Tuesday. Sept. 15
- Stolen vehicle at the 1000 block of Scott Street
- Firing a weapon at the 600 block of Burton Ave
- Damaged property at the 2300 block of Rio Grande Place
- Firing a weapon at the 100 block of Pine Ave
- Recovery of stolen property at the 16500 block of State Hwy. 62
- Controlled substance at State Hwy. 87 and Robin
Wednesday, Sept. 16
- Arson of a motor vehicle at the 5700 block of Velma Jeter
- Weapons offense at the 400 block of Bridal Wreath Street
- Stolen vehicle at the 6900 block of State Hwy. 87
- Burglary at the 600 block of Decatur Street
- Controlled substance at State Hwy. 62 south of Farm to Market Road 105
Thursday, Sept. 17
- Theft at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
- Assault at the 1600 block of 16th Street
- Assault at the 2300 block of Lutcher Drive
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
You Might Like
Valero donates $50,000 to Hurricane Laura Relief
To The Leader Southeast Texas Emergency Relief Fund (SETERF), an area leader in philanthropy and purposeful giving, announced a charitable... read more