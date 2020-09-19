Lady Bobcats zap Silsbee in district opener

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats made quick work of the Silsbee Lady Tigers in their district opener at Bobcat Gym Saturday, rolling to a 25-17, 25-19, 25-17 victory.

Madison Greenway led the way with 11 kills while Gracie Donnaud had five and Destinie Jeane four.

Greenway had 18 digs while Kennadi Dubois had nine and Ryden Stanfield eight.

Faith Burnette notched 14 assists while Bailee South had 13. Greenway had seven aces while South and Hannah Francis had three apiece.

The Lady Bobcats will host LC-M Tuesday.