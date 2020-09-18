NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 4 p.m. 9.18.20
TD22 has strengthened to Tropical Storm Beta this afternoon.
Beta is forecasted to be in the western Gulf of Mexico for seven or eight days. We are expecting a long duration coastal flooding problem starting this weekend and continuing into next week.
Heavy rain and flooding will also be a problem, starting this Monday and continuing through next week. Five to ten inches of rain with locally higher amounts is possible.
