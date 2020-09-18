September 18, 2020

NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 4 p.m. 9.18.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:45 pm Friday, September 18, 2020

TD22 has strengthened to Tropical Storm Beta this afternoon.

Beta is forecasted to be in the western Gulf of Mexico for seven or eight days. We are expecting a long duration coastal flooding problem starting this weekend and continuing into next week.

Heavy rain and flooding will also be a problem, starting this Monday and continuing through next week. Five to ten inches of rain with locally higher amounts is possible.
